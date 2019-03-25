WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A LaSalle police officer was justified in a February shooting that left one suspect dead, according to a report released by Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke Monday.

Seth Mallard, 20, was shot and killed by a LaSalle Police Department officer just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of Highway 85 and County Road 394 in unincorporated Weld County.

The officer was not identified in the report to protect that officer's safety because he "has associations to known criminal gangs," the report says.

According to a release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The driver of that vehicle, a black Volkswagen, was identified in the report as Carlos Liendo.

The officer spoke to Liendo and then returned to his patrol car when the report says another vehicle, driven by Mallard, pulled around the patrol car and stopped near the Volkswagen.

According to the report, the officer saw Mallard get out of that second vehicle, run to the Volkswagen and open the rear door.

The officer got out of his patrol car, drew his weapon and began to approach the Volkswagen, the report says. That is when the report says the officer saw Mallard point a shotgun at him.

The report says the officer said he thought "this man is going to kill me." He said he fired his weapon three to four times at the suspect.

When other officers arrived on the scene, Liendo was taken into custody and Mallard was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, a shotgun was found on the floorboard of the Volkswagen. The report also says Liendo told officers he saw Mallard point the shotgun at the officer.

Mallard died from three gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy report.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, Mallard has previously been convicted of criminal trespass from a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft, for which he served jail time.

Mallard's most recent arrest was in Denver in September.

