A man is in custody after Denver police responded to the Continental theater in southeast Denver after a report of someone with a gun there, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD officers responded sometime before 6 p.m. Sunday, spoke with the man, and took him into custody without any further incident, Sonny Jackson with the Police Department said. He said later that investigators have not found a gun and are not sure if there ever was one.

Jackson said the man was taken into custody for trespassing. He allegedly tried to get into a theater to watch a movie without paying for a ticket.

The theater, at 3635 S. Monaco Parkway along Interstate 25 near East Hampden Avenue, is officially known as Regal Cinemas Continental 10 & RPX (also known as Regal Continental Stadium 10). Jackson said DPD had to evacuate the theater.

Following the incident, the theater was shut down Sunday night.

Roberta Kluepfel said she was at the theater when police told people to evacuate. She said she was watching "A Star Is Born" with friends when a uniformed officer walked into the theater with a flashlight and told everyone to leave. She said people left quickly but orderly without much of a panic. When she and her friends got outside, they saw about a dozen police cars and several officers.

They got into their car and drove away, she said.

Another moviegoer, Jojo Sivetts, said she heard noises and saw people running.

"Never thought I'd be in this sort of position," she told 9NEWS. "Never thought something like this would happen to me or anything, so... [I] just wanted to relax and enjoy a movie."

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, police were still talking to witnesses and sorting the whole thing out.

No injuries have been reported by law enforcement.

