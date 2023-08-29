No injuries reported after shots fired in Bennett

Adams County deputies were investigating in the area of Trupp Park on Palmer Avenue. They said there is no threat to the public.

BENNETT, Colo. — Two people were detained after shots were fired in Bennett Tuesday evening, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 5:15 p.m., they got a report of shots fired in the area of Trupp Park on Palmer Avenue. A person of interest was detained at 5:25 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies were on scene to interview witnesses and search the area for evidence.

Deputies said later Tuesday evening that two people had been detained for questioning. They did find evidence that shots were fired, but were still working to determine who fired those shots.

The sheriff's office said some students were at nearby Bennett Elementary School when the call came in. The school was put on lockdown as a precaution, the sheriff's office said. As of 6:45 p.m., deputies were releasing children to their parents at Bennett High School. They said just after 7 p.m. that all children had been reunited with their parents.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public.

