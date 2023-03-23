Types of crimes most often reported at East High School

Most of the reports are for drug, alcohol and theft crimes.

DENVER — Since 2018, there have been 63 reported crimes at the Denver high school where a student shot and injured two staff members Wednesday morning.

According to a 9NEWS review of Denver Police Department data, the most common reported crimes were related to drugs and alcohol or thefts.

While there has been a focus on recent violence at East High School, the data shows that in the last six years there have only been a total of:

4 reported aggravated assaults.

3 reported weapons violations.

2 reported bomb threats.

2 fighting offenses.

The data does not show how many of these reported crimes led to arrests or convictions.

Created by data journalist Zack Newman.

The number of reported crimes has also been decreasing since 2018. In that year, there were 35 offenses were documented in the DPD data.

The numbers have been steadily decreasing since. It's not clear why that is.

Two administrators were injured in the shooting Wednesday morning at East High School. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was found dead in Park County Wednesday night.

The district announced Wednesday that East High School would be closed for the remainder of the week after the shooting.

Luis Garcia, a student at the school, died last month after a shooting just outside the school. He was shot and injured while in a car at 17th and Esplanade on Feb. 13. He died on March 1.

About the data analyzed for this story

The data was last updated on Tuesday. The data was downloaded from Denver’s open data catalog and sorted by the latitude and longitude of the incidents. It is based on the National Incident Based Reporting System. A disclaimer on the website said older data is more reliable than newer data.

“Crimes that occurred at least 30 days ago tend to be the most accurate, although records are returned for incidents that happened yesterday,” the entry on the data clearinghouse wrote.

9NEWS parsed the data with a focus on where offenses happened at East High School. Latitude, longitude and addresses within the data were used to do so.