Man convicted in 1998 'Labor Day Massacre' to be resentenced Tuesday

The hearing for Alexander Pogosyan is due to a Colorado law passed in 2016 eliminating sentences of life without parole for juveniles.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was convicted of killing five people in 1998 in a spasm of violence called the "Labor Day Massacre," is scheduled for resentencing on Tuesday morning in Arapahoe County.

Alexander Pogosyan was 17 at the time of the murders on Sept. 7, 1998. Prosecutors suspected that he and 18-year-old Michael Martinez killed five people in two houses because they were angry with the victims.

A few hours after the murders, Martinez was found shot to death nearby. Pogosyan, now 41, was also suspected in Martinez' death but never charged.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A law was passed in Colorado in 2016 requiring that all juvenile lifers be resentenced and making them eligible for parole in as little as 30 years and no more than 40.

As a result, Pogosyan, who has now served 22 years in prison, is being resentenced on Tuesday.

Kayla Reichert was only 7 years old when her mother and brother were gunned down in her home. She said she will be in the courtroom on Tuesday to do whatever she can to make sure Pogosyan is never again a free man.

"There is no remorse on his part," Reichert said of Pogosyan. "For me, it’s important that the judge hears the things that I went through. It’s important to let them know what this person did to my life, and that’s absolutely destroyed it."