$25,000 rewarded offered in 2015 killing

Daerius Rashaud Churchill was shot near East Bruce Randolph Avenue and East Steele Street and died from his injuries, Denver Police said.

DENVER — A special reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information about the killing of a man in Denver's Clayton neighborhood in 2015.

The temporary reward is being offered through July 19 of this year through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced.

Officers were dispatched to the area of East Bruce Randolph Avenue and East Steele Street on Jan. 4, 2015 around 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Daerius Rashaud Churchill, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, DPD said. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

If you have any information about this incident or possible suspects involved in this homicide, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

