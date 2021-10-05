$3,000 reward for more information on fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash

The Aurora Police Reward Fund offered $1,000 on top of the $2,000 from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to help identify a suspect in the deadly Aurora crash.

AURORA, Colo. — The reward for a fatal hit and run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Aurora has been increased to $3,000 in hopes of police learning more information about the crash and suspect.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), on Aug. 6, officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue.

APD said they found the rider of the motorcycle lying on the road, unconscious. They tried CPR until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived, but the man later died at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was heading south on North Havana Street when a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider's name has not been released. That information will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been identified and his family members have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

