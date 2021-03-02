Someone set fire to a church in Fruita

Police are looking for the person who set fire to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fruita early Monday morning.

FRUITA, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information on an individual who set fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fruita on the morning of April 26.

Lower Valley Fire District (LVFD) tweeted that no one was injured in the fire.

LVFD said they called in Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) to help put out the flames.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to call either the ATF Hotline at 1-888-283-3473, the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

Tip can also be anonymously sent to Crime Stoppers of Mesa County. You can contact them at 970-241- STOP (970-241-7867), or submit a tip online.

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County works by collecting information about cases through their website or by phone and providing it to law enforcement. Tips leading to an arrest could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is partnered with the Colorado State Patrol, Grand Junction Chief of Police and the Mesa County Sheriff.

