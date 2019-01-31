PUEBLO, Colo. — The reward for information leading to Kelsie Schelling, a Pueblo woman who has been missing since 2013, will increase from $50,000 to 100,000 during the month of February.

Schelling's family doubled the reward in hopes of getting new information that would lead to her return or location.

“For the month of February 2019, only, the Schelling/Saxton family is offering a $100,000 REWARD (in total) to the person(s) who provide(s) information leading to loved one and missing person, Kelsie Schelling’s, direct return or location,” a release from the group Help Find Kelsie says.

The 21-year-old was last seen one day after she sent her eight-week ultrasound to her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas on Feb. 4, 2013.

The reward increase comes in remembrance of the sixth anniversary of Schelling's disappearance and to honor her 28th birthday on Feb. 18, the release says.

Lucas is accused of killing Schelling, and is scheduled to stand trial in Pueblo in April. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the case last year.

