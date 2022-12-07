Reward increased in 2021 fatal shooting in Denver

Timothy Massangale was shot and killed on Oct. 9, 2021, in Denver. No arrests have been made.

DENVER — A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information about the fatal shooting of a man more than a year ago, Denver Police said on Wednesday.

Timothy Massangale was shot and killed Oct. 9, 2021, just before 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue near Quebec Street, according to Denver Police. Three other victims, a man and two women, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, DPD said previously.

No information about any potential suspects has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 in typical cases.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

