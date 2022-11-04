$12,000 reward offered in shooting and crash that killed 3 people

Suspects have been identified but additional information is needed to make arrests in the April homicides, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens.

Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m. on April 8 in the 3700 block of North Peoria Street.

According to Denver Police, people in two dark-colored sedans were driving southbound next to each other on North Peoria Street just south of Interstate 70 in Denver when someone in one of the cars shot at the people in the other car.

Police said the drivers continued into Aurora, where one of them veered over into a pickup truck.

Reyes-Medina was driving the truck and died of injuries related to the crash. Jayden and Adrion were fatally shot, according to police.

Over the past six months, investigators determined that three or four young men were in the suspect vehicle and that their actions resulted in the deaths of Adrion, Jayden and Reyes-Medina, police said.

The suspects are known to investigators, but additional information is needed to bring charges against them, Denver Police said on Tuesday.

To encourage people to come forward, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) added $10,000 to the reward. That's in addition to a $2,000 reward from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which brings the total reward in the case to $12,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

