DENVER — The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in September 2019 has helped increase the reward for information in the case to up to $10,000.

"Just want justice for my son and to get those individuals off the street that did this to my son," Jose Marquez, the father of Diego Marquez, said.

Diego Marquez was found shot to death in Green Valley West Ranch Park at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The park is near East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

DPD said someone called to report gunfire in the 4500 block of Argonne Street at about 1 a.m. on that morning. Officers responded to the area but did not locate a victim or anyone else.

"Certainly if they heard something, if they were in the area of the park, if they were driving by saw a person or persons running from the park that would be helpful for us," said Lt. Matt Clark with DPD's Major Crimes Division. "If they saw vehicles fleeing that would be helpful."

Around 8 a.m. that same morning a worker who was preparing a field at the park for a youth football game found Diego's body in some trees, according to DPD.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead that scene.

"There have been some very good Crime Stoppers tips and we're hopeful the increased reward helps more people come forward who have information, who we know have information and this might the catalyst to move them, to encourage them to come forward and help out."

Jose Marquez said his son loved sports and had a lot of friends but had recently overheard him having a heating conversation with someone. He also said his son had asked if they could move.

"He talked like that maybe a couple of weeks before this happened, I asked him, again you know if he wants to move, I'd go ahead and put my house up for sale, and he said 'everything will be OK," Jose Marquez said while fighting back tears.

Over the past few months, detectives have followed up on numerous tips but still need help closing the case and are hopeful the larger reward will make that happen.

"It'd be nice to get them off the street because I don't think it's safe for other kids, for other families to have to go through what I'm going through as far as missing a loved one."

Just last month, a large anonymous donor came forward to increase the reward to $50,000 in connection with a 2009 cold case.

Ivory Mefford, 28, was shot and killed on May 30, 2009, in the 1600 block of E. 31st Ave., according to DPD.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The tip line is operated 24 hours a day/7 days a week. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

