$22,000 reward offered for info about fatal August hit-and-run

Steve Perkins was killed in the crash around 7 a.m. Aug. 10 at East 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street in the East Colfax neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $22,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in August.

Steve Perkins was killed in the crash around 7 a.m., Aug. 10 at East 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street in the East Colfax neighborhood.

> The video above aired Aug. 21: Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

Perkins was riding his bicycle north on Syracuse, and the driver of a Ford Explorer was going west on 13th, police said. The driver ran a red light and hit the cyclist, who died of his injuries.

The driver left the scene headed westbound on East 13th Avenue, according to police. The vehicle, a medium blue Ford Explorer, likely had damage to the driver side front fender and driver side rearview mirror.

DPD was able to capture a few images of the SUV from a nearby surveillance camera, but so far no arrests have been made.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Monday that the reward has been increased to up to $22,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS