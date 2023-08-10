Reward increased in Denver restaurant double homicide

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez-Morales were killed in the shooting at American Elm restaurant in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Crime Stoppers reward money for information leading to an arrest in a Denver double homicide has increased to $32,600.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez-Morales were killed in a shooting April 24 at American Elm restaurant, where they both worked.

"I miss the future that I'm not going to have. The future that my kids are not going to have with her," Erin Bullinger, Vaughn-Dahler's sister, said as she fought back tears.

"It's been very hard. Just a lot of unanswered questions, I think is the hardest part for all of us," Vaughn-Dahler's sister Danica Woolard said. "This happened to two good people that didn't deserve anything like this to happen with them, and just trying to figure out why it happened to them is what's the hardest part for me at least."

Denver Police have not made any arrests in the case. The family believes someone knows something.

With help from the community, the reward for an arrest increased to $32,600 late last month. The family hopes that makes a difference.

"Whoever did this has told somebody. Somebody knows something, somebody saw something, somebody has heard something. So the fact that nobody’s coming forward is what’s frustrating," Bullinger said. "It shouldn’t be about the money but unfortunately that’s what motivates people, so we’re going to continue to try and get it out there and hope that justice can come from it."

Vaughn-Dahler's family said they have been in contact with Gutierrez-Morales' family, keeping them up to date with the reward information. They now share a bond they wouldn't wish upon anyone.

Woolard said they later realized while they did not know Gutierrez-Morales directly, he did help them once.

"He sent food for me at my baby shower, and I never met him, you know," she said. "I was in the restaurant industry for a long time also and I know quite a few people that worked with him in one job or another, and everybody always said the same thing: he was just caring, gave to everybody and all he wanted to do was work. Worked hard to support his family, just like Emerall."

Vaughn-Dahler's family said if they need to, they will fundraise for more money to increase the reward. They just hope someone steps up and justice can bring them peace.

"Until we get some type of answers, some type of closure, it's just going to always be a nightmare," Woolard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for the $32,600 reward.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS