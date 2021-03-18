Reward increased in 5-year-old Littleton homicide case

Jaime Villarreal, Jr. was shot to death on March 18, 2016.

LITTLETON, Colo. — According to a Facebook post by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a father of two in Littleton has been increased to as much as $10,000.

The post said early on March 18, 2016, Littleton Police responded to gunshots reported at 8122 Southpark Lane and found Jaime Albert Villarreal, Jr. dead. He was 23.

Crime Stoppers said Villarreal left behind a fiancée and two children, as well as many family members and friends.

Villarreal was one of two men who were shot in the parking lot of an office building while they were on their way from Brighton to provide snow removal service in Littleton, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said Villarreal's truck, a Ford pickup with a snowplow attached, was stolen and later found abandoned and burned about a mile away near South Broadway and West Jamison Avenue.

The other victim, Villarreal's coworker, was shot in the leg and survived, Crime Stoppers said.

LPD released a composite sketch of one of the suspects along with a video from a security camera that shows the plow truck driving up and down the street just before the shooting. Crime Stoppers said in the video, two men believed to be connected to the shooting are seen walking down the same street. The suspects were described as men in their 20s, possibly Hispanic, with thin builds. They were clean-shaven and wearing black, police said.

“We just want to get justice for Jaime and for his family and most importantly his children," said Natasha Espinoza, Villarreal's fiancée. "We want whoever did this to be caught, so they don't have a chance to do this to another family, to take someone so special. You took not only a son, fiancée, friend, cousin, but you took a father from his babies. Something I would never wish on anyone.”

Crime Stoppers said anyone with information about the case, no matter how little, is asked to call them at 720-913-7867. You can also submit a tip online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.