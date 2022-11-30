Reward increased to help find Longmont arson suspects

The FBI increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a fire at an abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont in June.

The FBI hopes an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a fire at an abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont this summer.

On Saturday, June 25, the Life Choices building at 20 Mountain View Ave. was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson, a release says.

According to Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur, the front of the building was vandalized with black paint that included pro-abortion rights messages including "if abortions aren't safe neither are you" and "bans off our bodies."

The fire broke out less than 24 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

In June, LPD chief Jeff Satur said there were no suspects in the case, but the motive seemed pretty clear.

"It's not lost on us the Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision – the connections are there," Satur said. "We're well aware of likely why this happened."

Life Choices describes itself on its website as "a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices."

FBI Denver is assisting the Longmont Police Department in the investigation. Additional monetary rewards from other partners might also be available according to a release.

To encourage people to come forward, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) increased the reward now up to $17,500 Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.FBI.gov.