DENVER — A reward is being offered for information that can help police find out who fatally shot a man in July 2017 near a gas station at a busy northeast Denver intersection.

Denver Police say a call first came in about the shooting at around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Delgado, was discovered near the intersection of North Downing Street and East 35th Avenue.

No suspect information was available. Police also didn’t say what the motive may have been for the shooting, or if the public is in danger.

More than a year later, Denver Police say the case is still open and they are looking for help solving it.

They are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7897.

Tippers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

