Valentine's Day killing of Denver grandfather, ex-Marine remains unsolved 4 years later

Richard "Gene" Hammond was found dead from a gunshot wound on Feb. 14, 2017.

DENVER — Four years have passed since the Valentine's Day death of Richard "Gene" Hammond, and Denver police are still looking for the killer.

According to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the 63-year-old grandfather and retired Marine major left his home near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street to go to his job in Fountain on Feb. 14, 2017.

He left between 3:30-4 a.m. that day, driving his 2012 Subaru Impreza sedan, Crime Stoppers said.

He never did arrive at work, and was discovered along with his car less than half a mile from his house, according to Crime Stoppers. He was dead from a gunshot wound, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers said the reward for information leading to his killer's arrest is now up to $12,000.

Anyone who has any information regarding the case or who recalls seeing a similar car around Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street at around 4 a.m. on Valentine's Day 2017 is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

