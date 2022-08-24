Rideshare driver captures Denver shooting on her dashcam

The video Rhonda Colbert shared on TikTok has more than 850,000 views. No one was hurt in the shooting early Sunday morning.

DENVER — Most of Rhonda Colbert's trips through Denver driving people for Uber and Lyft aren't worth documenting, but early Sunday morning, her dashcam was rolling as another driver started shooting.

“We could see flashes outside the driver’s side window of the vehicle who was shooting," Colbert said. “You didn’t know where he was aiming or who the target was. Just the noise.”

Colbert said she'd just picked up three passengers on Larimer Street and was driving away from downtown on Park Avenue. She was between Blake and Wewatta streets when she saw the headlights of the car driving the wrong way down Park Avenue.

“Then it was like, ‘oh my God. What’s happening?” she said.

Colbert's dashcam captured an SUV driving against traffic and skidding around to make a U-turn. The video caught the sound of multiple gunshots.

Warning: Video contains profanity and audio of gunshots and may be disturbing to some viewers.

“There were a lot of them," Colbert said. "A succession of several and then a pause, and then more, and you really just didn’t have anywhere to go but to stop in the middle of the road and duck."

Denver Police said no one was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Colbert said she believes her dashcam captured only a snapshot of the gun violence in the metro area.

“You can be caught up in this at any time," Colbert said. "There were so many other innocent bystanders on that road that were leaving downtown Denver besides myself.”

Colbert often listens to police and fire scanners while she's driving, and she said the violence is "not a rarity."

"It’s actually pretty consistent every weekend," she said. "It is something that’s occurring at all these different locations down in LoDo.”

Colbert said she shared her video with Denver Police and later posted it to TikTok. As of Wednesday evening, the video had more than 850,000 views.

Despite witnessing the shooting, Colbert said she continued working into the wee hours of Sunday morning. The incident and others she's encountered on the job have convinced her to be more vigilant.

“I’m definitely pickier about who I pick up, where I pick up and where I go," she said.