Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting teen in Aurora

Shengfu Wu, 38, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, and there may be more victims, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police said Friday that a ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested last month and there may be more victims.

Shengfu Wu, 38, was taken into custody May 14 on suspicion of one count of sexual assault on a child, police said.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. May 13 to South Landale Street for a report of a sexual assault. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, told officers she was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride home about two hours earlier.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit identified Wu as the suspect and arrested him the next day, police said. He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators believe there might be additional victims who may not have reported unwanted sexual contact by the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

