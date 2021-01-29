Rifle mother gets 32 years for daughter’s death

Sofia Larson, 5, died in December 2019 after accidentally ingesting meth. Her mom waited hours before seeking medical attention.

RIFLE, Colo. — Sobbing as she took the stand before Garfield County District Judge Denise Lynch Friday morning, Stephanie Alvarado took full responsibility for her young daughter’s death.

“The day I laid my child to rest, I wanted to go into the ground next to her,” she said in a prepared statement. “I didn’t want to leave her alone in the dirt.”

Alvarado, accused in 2019 of not seeking medical attention for her 5-year-old daughter, Sophia Larson, after she fatally ingested bong water contaminated with methamphetamine, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 32 years in prison. With additional felony charges, Alvarado was originally facing up to 48 years behind bars.

Alvarado was also sentenced to an additional three years for felony trespassing, a sentence which will run concurrently with her murder case.

“I am beyond sorry for contaminating your life with such raw and blunt pain,” Alvarado, speaking to her departed daughter, said. “There are no words to choose what has been done — her loss is beyond redemption.”

