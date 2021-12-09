3 in custody after pursuit and K9 search in Rio Blanco County

One occupant of the suspect vehicle was a juvenile reported missing out of Mesa County, according to the sheriff's office.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are in custody, including a juvenile who was reported missing out of Mesa County, following a pursuit early Thursday morning.

At about 5 a.m., Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office (RBCSO) was notified of a dark blue 2010 Ford F150 with no visible plate traveling southbound on Highway 13, according to RBCSO.

The pickup passed through Meeker and an RBCSO deputy followed the suspect vehicle along Highway 13 toward Rifle, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle stopped at about mile post 9 and two suspects got out and ran into the nearby brush, RBCSO said. A third occupant in the pickup was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

With assistance from MCSO, a K9 search found the two suspects who left the scene after an hour of searching in muddy and extremely cold conditions, RBCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, the F150 was reported stolen out of Mesa County.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.