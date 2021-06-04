Police, DA to provide update on 2018 disappearance of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

Rita-Gutierrez-Garcia, a Longmont mother, was last seen in March 2018. While she remains missing, investigators have said they believe she's no longer alive.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Boulder County District Attorney's Office and Longmont Police Services (LPS) will provide an update at noon on Friday regarding the case of Rita-Gutierrez-Garcia who has been missing since March 2018.

Gutierrez-Garcia, 34, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. March 18, 2018, in a parking lot in the 300 block of Coffman Street. Longmont Police said at the time that she was on the phone while walking to a car with family and friends when she told them she'd catch a ride home with someone else.

While she remains missing, police have said they believe she is no longer alive. They've also said they believe her body may be in a remote area near the Peak to Peak Highway, Rabbit Mountain, or anywhere from Rollins Pass to Jamestown.

Juan Jose Figueroa was previously identified as a suspect in the case. He was sentenced in May 2019 to 93 years in prison on numerous counts in a separate, unrelated sexual assault case.

Investigators have said physical evidence shows that Gutierrez-Garcia was in Figueroa’s white Chevy two-door pickup truck at some point.

LPS offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads them to her remains or helps them make an arrest.

Information can also be reported to police directly by calling 303-774-3700 or emailing PoliceTipLine@longmontcolorado.gov, and callers can remain anonymous.

One year after her disappearance, a memorial bench was placed at Thompson Park in Longmont in her honor. The bench offers a place for those who loved her to remember her and be close to her. It was made possible by her family, with financial support from the community.