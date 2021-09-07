Residents in Littleton's Riverwalk neighborhood told to shelter in place

Police are responded to that area for some type of incident but details are limited.

LITTLETON, Colo — Residents in an area of Littleton have been asked to shelter in place due to some type of incident that police are responding to, a tweet from the City of Littleton says.

They're working in the 2700 block of Riverwalk Circle and are asking anyone in the Riverwalk neighborhood to shelter in place at this time.

Riverwalk Circle is closed at Prince Street, according to the Littleton Police Department (LPD).

This is all happening in an area south of West Belleview Avenue between South Federal Boulevard and South Santa Fe Drive.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

The Littleton Police are working on an incident in the 2700 block of Riverwalk Circle. Police are asking residents of the Riverwalk neighborhood to shelter in place. Riverwalk Circle is closed at Prince Street. pic.twitter.com/1ROXdcWEFy — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 7, 2021

It's unclear why police are in that area. This story will be updated as we gather more information.

