Man faces attempted murder charge after road rage incident involving officer

Jaquey Talone Wyrick is accused of cutting off the Aurora officer who was in her personal vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer related to a road rage incident Thursday involving a uniformed officer who was off duty.

Jaquey Talone Wyrick, 26, was arrested on suspicion of one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Wyrick was the driver of a red Toyota Yaris who twice cut off an off-duty officer near a fast-food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora, according to Aurora Police. The officer honked at the driver of the sedan.

He then chased the officer to Interstate 225 where a 16-year-old passenger fired multiple shots at the officer’s personal vehicle while driving south between Mississippi and Iliff, police said.

The 16-year-old boy later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in a third-story apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way.

The incident is still under investigation and detectives are interested in speaking with anyone might have witnessed the shooting which took place between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. on I-225 between Mississippi and Iliff.

Investigators also want to speak with anyone whose vehicle might have been damaged by gunfire during the incident.



If you have any information about this case, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.