A person has been taken to a local hospital after a road rage shooting at Parker Road and E-470 Tuesday night, police said.

According to a tweet from the Parker Police Department, detectives are looking into the 5:20 p.m. shooting and there is a heavy police presence nearby. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

A white male suspect is on the run, law enforcement said. Authorities are looking for a pickup with an extended cab, likely dark gray or black with very dark tinted windows. Several shots were reportedly fired from the passenger side of the truck, a spokesperson said.

Police told 9NEWS the victim drove himself to Parker Adventist after being shot; the shooting happened about a block from the hospital. He was alone in his car and suffered injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Penny McLean, the Police Department's spokesperson, told 9NEWS two drivers were on E-470 when whatever led to the shooting started. The drivers left E-470 and went south on Parker - that's when the shooting happened.

**Vehicle Description**



Exactly how the shooting started or how far down Parker they made it isn't immediately clear, she said.

The shooting, coming on the heels of rush hour, has caused some minor delays in the area. It also happened near Parker Adventist Hospital, which is where the public information officer will brief in the media on what officers know.

