1 person injured in road rage shooting in Weld County

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on U.S. 85 near Platteville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a report of a shooting on U.S. 85 just north of Colorado 60. The victim, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was taken to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Their condition is not known but their injuries are not believed to life-threatening, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said. The driver and another passenger in that vehicle were not hurt.

Witnesses told authorities that the shooting was motivated by a road rage incident.

Authorities were trying to find the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by two people. The vehicle was described as a 2007-2013 dark blue Toyota Tundra, possibly a Limited, with unknown plates. It was last seen going north or west from U.S. 85 near LaSalle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies think this was an isolated incident; however, the suspects were armed. If seen, don't approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the shooting, the suspects or the vehicle can contact Weld County Dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4, and reference case number 22W033619.

