Man accused of hitting police officer in the head with a shovel during robbery

The suspect is also accused of taking that officer's Taser and hitting him over the head with that as well.

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man has been arrested after police say he attempted to rob a store and then hit the officer who was arresting him over the head with a shovel and a Taser.

It happened at a business in the 1600 block of 28th Street in Boulder, according to the Boulder Department of Public Safety. That is near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue. The city did not specify which business the suspect is accused of attempting to rob.

Just before 11:30 a.m., an employee said they found the suspect, identified as Burgess Tate, 34, in the back of the business holding a handful of items from the store and holding a pipe.

Police were called and when they arrived, officers attempted to stop and arrest Burgess.

That is when the city said he hit an officer over the head with a snow shovel. The city said he then took that officer's Taser and hit him in the head with that as well.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Tate is facing the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

First-degree assault on a peace officer

Disarming a peace officer

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information is asked to call Detective Frey at 303-441-3369 reference case 21-7090.

