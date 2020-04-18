DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connection with a robbery at a rental car business at Denver International Airport.

According to DPD, the incident happened on April 15 at around 11:35 p.m. at the Hertz Car Rental at 24890 E. 78th Ave.

The person pictured was driving a black 2019 Chrysler 300 with Missouri license plate CS3H3K.

A second suspect took off in a white 2019 Chrysler 300 with Colorado license plate AZDE18.

Anyone with information about the identity of the pictured suspect or the location of the two vehicles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

