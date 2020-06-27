Denver police looking for woman suspected of robbery, kidnapping

She was last seen driving a purple 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with license plate number AAE-P28.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old woman who is wanted on for robbery and kidnapping charges.

Isabelle DelCastillo is the suspect in a robbery that happened at 4856 N. Chambers Rd. on June 22 just before 11 a.m. Police did not release any details about the incident.

DelCastilo is described as a Hispanic woman who approximately 5' and 130 pounds.

She was last seen driving a purple 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with license plate number AAE-P28.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

