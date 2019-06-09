Suspects are in custody after an armed robbery led to a chase through Denver Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD officers responded to the robbery at 10955 E Exposition Avenue, which led to a vehicle pursuit through Denver. The Denver Police Department assisted in that pursuit, according to APD tweets.

The suspect vehicle crashed at Cherry Creek Dr. S. and Colorado Blvd. in Glendale, where police took all parties into custody, APD tweeted.

No officers were injured in the chase.

