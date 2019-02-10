DENVER — The attorney representing the man accused of causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four men in April has been arrested for a third time since June, according to a probable cause statement (PC) from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Robert Corry faces the following charges related to a Sept. 27 crash in the 1400 block of North Downing Street:

Failure to report an accident

Driving under the influence

Careless driving

Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury

Officers with DPD contacted Corry around 10:30 p.m. following a crash involving another vehicle. They noticed a strong odor of alcohol and said Corry's speech was slurred and that he was staggering, according to the PC statement.

Corry was not offered roadside sobriety tests, but refused a chemical test, according to DPD.

Corry was last arrested in July after several witnesses reported that he was waving a sword around and threatening people, a probable cause statement from DPD related to that incident near 816 N. Acoma St. says.

RELATED: Attorney Robert Corry arrested again after police say he was waving a sword and threatening people

He was also arrested in June after DPD responded to a report of a kidnapping at Denver International Airport. The victim was Corry's ex-fiance, who was there to pick up Corry after his flight arrived at the airport, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

RELATED: Attorney for suspect in fiery I-70 crash charged with kidnapping, vehicle theft at DIA after reportedly hitting vehicles, threatening ex-fiance

Corry is currently representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who is facing 40 charges -- including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault -- in connection with an April 25 crash on -70 that caused a massive fire and left four people dead.

RELATED: 'It was an accident and it's tragic': Attorney for truck driver arrested in fiery I-70 crash says

