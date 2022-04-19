Prosecution, defense lay out competing narratives surrounding woman's mysterious death

Denver jurors began deliberations in the murder trial of Robert Feldman who is charged in the 2015 death of his wife Stacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Either Robert Feldman beat and killed his wife hours after she learned he’d cheated on her – or she died after an unexplained medical episode following months of failing health and her injuries can be explained by the efforts to revive her.

Prosecutors and a defense attorney laid out those two competing narratives Tuesday in their final words to the jury that will decide whether Feldman is guilty of killing his wife Stacy in 2015.

The cause of Stacy Feldman’s death remains in dispute – two forensic pathologists with the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner could not determine how she died, though an outside expert brought in during the investigation concluded that she was either suffocated or strangled.

That outside expert was mocked by defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca as a “hired gun” paid to say whatever prosecutors wanted him to.

The jury got the case at 1:50 p.m. after nine days of testimony.

Robert Feldman called 911 the afternoon of March 1, 2015, telling authorities he’d arrived home to find his wife unresponsive in the shower in their southeast Denver home.

He told a 911 operator that he’d pulled her from the shower and performed CPR.

But after the ruling that the cause of Stacy Feldman’s death could not be determined, the investigation of the case languished.

Then police learned that Bob Feldman had cheated on his wife – and that the woman had contacted Stacy Feldman the day she died to tell her.

In a short phone conversation, Stacy Feldman told the woman she was “done with” her husband.

Then, in 2017, Denver investigators and prosecutors shared the case with Dr. Bill Smock, who has testified extensively about strangulation and in-custody deaths. He concluded that Stacy Feldman was murdered.

The key is in the many injuries on her body – abrasions and contusions and small hemorrhages in the eyes that are a sign of strangulation, Assistant District Attorney Maggie Conboy asserted.

“Stacy Feldman can’t tell you what happened that day, but her body can,” Conboy said as she began her closing argument late Tuesday morning. “And what it tells you is that she suffered a long, protracted, and horrific beating. This was not from CPR. This is not from pulling her from the tub. This is not from a simple collapse in a shower. What this is, is evidence of a vicious beat-down.”

Conboy accused Robert Feldman of working hard to throw the investigation off – claiming, falsely, that his wife had missed work two days earlier, had been sick for months, and took numerous medications. Conboy accused him of refusing to provide information to the paramedics and firefighters who responded to his 911 call and tried to revive Stacy Feldman – and of being unable to explain what he was doing for long periods of time on the day she died.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Bob Feldman almost got away with murder,” she said. “Almost.”

Pagliuca, the defense attorney, accused prosecutors of dropping the ball by failing to investigate thoroughly and then weaving together a conspiracy without solid evidence.

“We can’t accept gossip and rumor instead of truth,” Pagliuca said in his closing argument. “We can’t engage in speculation instead of examination. We can’t rush to conclusions. We can’t take shortcuts in an investigation. And we can’t put our faith, our faith, in charlatans instead of real doctors who practice real medicine. So, this is a tragedy and not a homicide.”

The last comment was aimed at Smock, who he described as “an opportunist, a narcissist, a person who came into this courtroom with a traveling circus show.”

At the same time, the two doctors entrusted by the City of Denver to investigate the cause of Stacy Feldman’s death classified it as “undetermined” – and have not changed their opinions more than seven years later.

“These injuries are from somebody dragged out of the tub,” he said of Stacy Feldman’s wounds. “These are injuries that aren’t from a beating.”

As for what Robert Feldman told authorities on the day of the death, Pagliuca said he did the best he could in the midst of the worst situation he’d ever faced – the sudden loss of his wife.

Contact 9Wants to Know investigator Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.