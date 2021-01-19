Woodland Park man accused in failed Capitol siege to appear in court Tuesday

Robert Gieswein, who is accused of breaking into the Capitol and assaulting a federal officer on Jan. 6, is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — A Woodland Park man who is facing federal charges in connection with the failed Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Robert Gieswein, 24, will appear in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Scott Varholak.

An affidavit says images and videos show Gieswein assaulting a federal officer, encouraging others to break the Capitol's windows and then entering through a broken window and charging through the building.

According to the affidavit, Gieswein assaulted and intimidated U.S. Capitol Police officers with a spray canister, a temporary barrier and a baseball bat, joined and encouraged a crowd of people who forcibly entered the Capitol, impeded, disrupted and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the U.S. House and Senate, and obstructed, impeded and interfered with a law enforcement officer carrying out their duties at the Capitol.

Gieswein turned himself in to the Teller County Jail on Jan. 18 and will be handed over to federal authorities, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said. He faces the following charges:

Assault on a federal officer

Destruction of government property

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Restricted building or grounds

Violent entry or disorderly conduct

Aiding and abetting

According to the affidavit, Gieswein appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters, which advocates for the resistance to the federal government policies it considers to infringe on personal, local and gun ownership rights.

> This story draws on previous reporting from 9NEWS' Jeremy Jojola, Nate Lynn and Dacia Johnson.