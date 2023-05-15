Former social worker's attorneys quit after accusation she 'fabricated' brain tumor

Robin Niceta, who's accused with making up a claim of child abuse, is now also accused of faking a brain tumor to avoid a competency evaluation.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former social worker charged with falsely accusing an Aurora city councilwoman of child abuse saw her criminal case take a dramatic turn Monday when her attorneys quit amid allegations that she faked a brain tumor diagnosis.

A judge ordered Robin Niceta to appear in person after the special prosecutor handling the case expressed “significant concerns” that medical records purported to show that she faced a dire prognosis were, in fact, “fabricated.”

The special prosecutor’s court filing suggested that Niceta’s own attorneys were hoodwinked.

“It is the people’s earnest belief that the information below was just as new and surprising to the defense counsel as it was to the people,” wrote special prosecutor Daniel Cohen in a motion filed last week.

Niceta, 41, faces a felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant and a separate misdemeanor count of filing a false child abuse report.

According to court documents, the criminal case involving Niceta began in January 2022 when an anonymous phone tip called into the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services suggested that Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky may have sexually abused her son. Case workers investigated but found that Jurinsky did nothing wrong and closed the case.

At the same time, according to court documents, the anonymous call was traced to Niceta, then the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

She was accused of making the call the day after Jurinsky criticized Wilson while speaking on a podcast, calling her “trash,” according to court documents.

The criminal case against Niceta was working its way through the court when her attorneys filed two motions – one on March 24 to delay her trial and one on March 31 seeking an evaluation of whether she was incompetent.

Exhibits filed with both motions are sealed, but other court documents make it clear that Niceta’s attorneys provided medical records purported to show that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and common type of brain cancer and one that is usually deadly.

A filing from Cohen, the special prosecutor, noted that the March 31 motion included “a letter from a doctor from a New Mexico oncology clinic outlining Ms. Niceta’s brain tumor diagnosis.”

“This diagnosis has been a driving force in the negotiations of how the case should proceed,” Cohen wrote.

Prosecutors took the medical records to an independent doctor, who raised a number of questions.

“All of the people’s attempts to verify these records have only led to more questions concerning their veracity,” Cohen wrote.

On Thursday, Cohen filed a motion that asserted that prosecutors could find no record of the doctor in New Mexico purported to have signed Niceta’s medical records, that they could not verify the existence oncology clinic, and that MRI scans provided by Niceta “are stock images of glioblastoma found with a basic Google image search of the word ‘glioblastoma.’ ”

Less than two hours later, defense attorneys Marci LaBranche and John Graham asked the court to withdraw the March 24 and March 31 motions.

The judge granted that motion the same afternoon.

On Friday morning, LaBranche and Graham filed a motion seeking permission to withdraw as Niceta’s attorneys “due to an irreconcilable conflict.”

Jurinsky, the Aurora city councilwoman, separately filed a civil defamation suit against Niceta. In that case, a judge ordered Niceta to pay Jurinsky $3 million.

Contact 9Wants to Know investigator Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.