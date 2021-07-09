7 suspects arrested in kidnapping, torture of Rocky Ford woman

The suspects were arrested Thursday in an incident that occurred in August 2017, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Authorities arrested seven suspects on Thursday in connection to the alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman in 2017, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI didn't release details on the incident, saying in a news release that the court records were sealed.

The Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) started investigating in 2017. In 2019, CBI was asked to investigate, in conjunction with the Otero County Sheriff's Office, RFPD and the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to the release.

The suspects, who face charges of first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, were identified as:

Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta, held in the Otero County jail

Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford, held in the Otero County jail

Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford, in custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges

Jeremy Casias, 28, of Rocky Ford, in custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges

Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford, held in the Otero County jail

Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford, in custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges

Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo, held in the Pueblo County jail

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, CBI said.

