One person shot during celebration at Aurora park

Police are still looking for a suspect.

AURORA, Colo. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting during a celebration at an Aurora park Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at Rocky Ridge Park, located at 16300 E. Mississippi Ave., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). That is near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Lewiston Street.

Crystal McCoy with APD said a witness estimated that there were about one thousand people at the park at the time of the shooting.

The witness said the group was playing football and having a celebration, McCoy said. She did not know if the celebration was related to the Juneteenth holiday.

Aurora police said they are working to get information about a suspect.

We don't have any information about the condition of the person who was shot.