Englewood Police investigate suspicious package

The package was reported at Rotolo Park off South Huron Street, which is closed in both directions.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department (EPD) is investigating a suspicious package at Rotolo Park, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Rotolo Park is located at 4401 S. Huron St., near the West Quincy Avenue and South Huron Street intersection.

South Huron Street is closed in both directions and EPD asked that the public avoid the area.

> This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.

