Resident shoots, kills home invasion suspect

Steven Patrick Padilla Jr. fatally shot one person and wounded two others before he was shot and killed, the Routt County Sheriff's Office said.

OAK CREEK, Colo. — Two people are dead including the suspect involved in shootings at two separate homes in Oak Creek on Wednesday, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

Just after 3:30 p.m on Feb. 3, an Oak Creek Police (OCPD) officer responded to 218 East Highland St. on a report of shots fired. One man had been struck by a bullet but was not seriously injured, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect drove away, according to the sheriff's office.

About 10 minutes later law enforcement received another call for shots fired in the area of 201 Wild Hogg Dr. unit number 37, the sheriff's office said.

A man matching the description of the suspect in the first shooting on Highland St. had entered the residence and shot someone, according to the 911 caller.

The suspect, identified as 46 -year-old Steven Patrick Padilla Jr., had fired several rounds outside the residence, the sheriff's office said.

Padilla then entered unit 37 and tried to shoot a resident, but his handgun malfunctioned, according to RCSO.

As Padilla worked to fix the firearm, a male resident of the unit, tackled him in an attempt to subdue him.

Padilla managed to fire off several more shots and struck a man and woman in the process. The man later died from his injuries, the woman was wounded and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man in the residence retrieved a firearm and shot Padilla, killing him.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by officers from the OCPD, detectives from RCSO, and investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Oak Creek is a small town in Routt County with a population of less than 1,000 people, according to census data. It's about 21 driving miles south of Steamboat Springs.