2 suspects in Roxbourough burglaries arrested after leading deputies on chase

The suspects were apprehended on US 6 just east of I-70 in Jefferson County.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman suspected of breaking into multiple cars in the Roxoborough subdivision were arrested in Jefferson County early Friday morning after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

The suspects were not identified in news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies did say they were in a Ford Raptor stolen out of Breckenridge when they were apprehended.

The burglaries were first reported just before 3 a.m. in the area of Dawn Drive in Littleton. The release says deputies were told two people were seen walking down the street trying to break into parked cars, as well as burglarizing a garage.

While deputies set up a perimeter in the area, the release says the Raptor was spotted speeding away from the area without its headlights on. Deputies deployed stop sticks, but the vehicle did not pull over, according to the release, and continued “driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, even after the vehicle was disabled.”

The suspects were ultimately apprehended just east of Interstate 70 on US 6.

No deputies or members of the public were injured during the incident.