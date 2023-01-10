Teens arrested in Lakewood RTD assaults may have victimized others

Lakewood police said Tuesday a group of teens linked to two attacks on RTD's W Line may be repsonsbile for other assaults and vandalism.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of juveniles already facing charges in connection with two assaults that occurred on RTD's W line may be responsible for additional attacks that occurred between August and early November, Lakewood Police said on Tuesday.

Detectives with the department have been investigating several assaults that occurred on the train over the past several months.

A total of 13 juveniles are charged in connection with an attack on Oct. 14, 2021. Seven juveniles are charged in connection with a second attack on Nov. 3 with four of those seven charged with both attacks, according to court records.

A 45-year-old man was the victim of a random attack by a group of teens while riding the RTD light rail train on Oct. 14, according to prosecutors. The victim reported the suspects pushed him out of the train at the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street station.

An agent of the Lakewood Police Department who was conducting extra patrol at that time was flagged down to respond. The victim was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

On Nov. 3, a 47-year-old man was attacked and suffered 11 facial fractures, according to court testimony.

Prosecutors previously alleged in court that the incidents were "part of a larger pattern of assaults on strangers purely for social media notoriety."

Police now believe that several other people may have been victimized by these juveniles on the light rail between late August and early November of last year.

Detectives also believe the same group of juveniles may be responsible for vandalizing and causing damage to the light rail.

The department is asking for anyone with information about the above incident or other similar incidents to come forward.