Aurora police investigating shooting on RTD bus

Two eastbound lanes of Colfax Avenue are closed at I-225 for the investigation, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two eastbound lanes of Colfax Avenue are closed at Interstate 225 Friday afternoon as Aurora police investigate a shooting on an RTD bus.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), two men had an altercation on the 15L bus at Colfax Avenue and Billings Street when one of them shot the other.

APD said both of them were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

