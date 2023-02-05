Man abducted from RTD Park-N-Ride and assaulted; 2 suspects in custody

The victim was able to escape after he was forced out of his vehicle and into a minivan on April 28, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of abducting a 25-year-old man from an RTD Park-N-Ride over what detectives believe was a debt that the victim owed to the suspects, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses at the RTD Park-N-Ride at South University Boulevard and Dad Clark Drive in Highlands Ranch saw the victim being forced out of his vehicle and into a white or light blue minivan in the early morning hours of April 28, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The victim was able to escape. He had suffered substantial injuries during the kidnapping and assault, according to the release.

Detectives found the victim's vehicle in Rockford, Illinois, and police there took one suspect into custody. Brandon Graterol-Castro, 22, is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft, according to court records.

The second suspect, identified as Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto, 30, was arrested in Douglas County, the Sheriff's Office said. He is facing charges of kidnapping and assault, according to court records.

Detectives think the kidnapping stemmed from a debt that the victim owed to the suspects, the Sheriff's Office said.

“This was a complex case that required significant resources and coordination,” Sheriff Darren Weekly said in the news release. “Our deputies worked tirelessly to locate the victim and apprehend the suspects, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe.”

Detectives are still looking for the white or blue minivan involved in the kidnapping. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Amanda Falkner at 303-784-7861.