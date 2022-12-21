Police look for man who damaged train by throwing bike

The incident happened at the Florida Avenue Station in Aurora and caused $6,000 in damage, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who threw a bike at a train at RTD's Florida Avenue Station last month. That's near South Abilene Street and East Florida Avenue in Aurora.

The man threw the bicycle at a moving train just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police. It landed between train car couplers and became lodged in a set of sliding doors and caused about $6,000 in damage to the train, according to APD.

The man is described as a white man, about 22-29 years old and about 5'8" tall. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a blue baseball hat, gray jacket, black shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Clark at 303-739-6083 or dclark@auroragov.org.

Tipsters can also share information with Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

Have you seen this man? He is suspected of throwing a bicycle at a moving train on 12/21/22 at RTD’s Florida Avenue Station, causing $6K in damage.



