Runner attacked while calling 911 to report sex assault on trail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man sexually assaulted a runner on the Poudre River Trail and then returned and assaulted her a second time while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

Samuel Torres-Martinez, 19, was arrested shortly after the incident on a felony sex assault charge.

The woman called 911 just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and reported to police that she had just been sexually assaulted on the Poudre River Trail near the 600 block of South Lemay Avenue.

While she was on the phone reporting the attack, the man returned and assaulted her a second time before leaving the area on a bicycle, according to FCPS. She suffered minor physical injuries and was cleared by medical staff at a local hospital, police said.

Responding officers searched the immediate area and located a bicyclist matching the suspect's description in the 400 block of North Timberline Road.

“Nobody deserves to be assaulted,” said Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Adam McCambridge. “Thanks to the detailed description the victim provided, officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect so he can be held accountable for his actions."

That man identified as Torres-Martinez was arrested for sexual assault and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Anyone with information about this or any other incident involving Torres-Martinez is asked to contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392.

People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.