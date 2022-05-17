Man convicted in shooting on I-225 will be sentenced Tuesday

In March, a jury convicted Samuel Young on seven counts related to the shooting on the highway in July 2020 during a protest.

AURORA, Colo. — The man who shot two people during a protest on Interstate 225 in July 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon after a jury convicted him on seven counts in March.

Samuel Young was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Following a trial in March, jurors convicted him on the following counts:

Four counts of attempted manslaughter

Two counts of second-degree assault

One count of illegal discharge of a firearm

His sentencing hearing is set for 3 p.m.Tuesday.

He was arrested shortly after the July 25, 2020 shooting on charges of attempted homicide and assault, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The video above aired in March when Young was convicted.

On that night, Young was among a large group of people taking part in a protest and march over the death of Elijah McClain. At one point, the group made their way down East Alameda Avenue and onto the highway, which forced it to be closed.

However, Sky9 captured a Jeep barreling down the highway as protesters scrambled to get out of the way.

According to an affidavit, Young fired at that Jeep. Two people were struck by gunfire, APD said. One man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, and another was grazed on the head. That man also went to the hospital.

Young's defense attorney had argued that he fired his gun to protect others.

There were no reports of anyone being injured by the Jeep, police said. Prosecutors countered that Young's decision to fire at the Jeep was not justified under the circumstances.