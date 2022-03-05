Man who assaulted mom, girlfriend sentenced to 39 years

Samuel Wise, 32, was found guilty of five charges in connection with the May 2018 attacks.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man who assaulted his girlfriend and stabbed his mother in the neck has been sentenced to 39 years in prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

According to a release, a Douglas County jury found 32-year-old Samuel Wise guilty in December of five charges including attempted first-degree murder for the May 2018 attacks on his mother and girlfriend.

The release said on May 29, 2018, sheriff's deputies responded to a reported stabbing in a home in unincorporated Douglas County.

When they got there, according to the release, they found Wise wielding a knife in the driveway. During a brief standoff, the release said, he picked up a rock and lunged at the deputies but they managed to take him into custody without further incident.

The release said an investigation revealed that after a day of drinking, Wise assaulted his girlfriend in the basement of the home and that when she hid from him in a bathroom, he tried to break down the door with an axe.

Wise's mother intervened and when she tried to call 911, according to the release, he stabbed her in the neck with a folding knife.

Wise was charged with seven counts, the release said. After a four-day trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on five counts: attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony menacing, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

During the sentencing, the release said, Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade noted that Wise's mother was lucky to have survived the attack.

“This terrible incident is a disturbing reminder of the dangerous and chaotic situations law enforcement are often called upon to defuse,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the dedicated deputies whose quick actions prevented this defendant from causing any further harm.”