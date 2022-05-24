Fired ski patrol member threatened to blow up San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, affidavit says

Bryan Cornwell was also named a person of interest in the fentanyl overdose death of his girlfriend in February of this year.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A 39-year-old man who was the subject of an investigation into his girlfriend's fentanyl-related death is accused of threatening to blow up the San Miguel Sheriff's Office (SMCSO), according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Bryan Randolph Cornwell, of Norwood, was arrested on May 20 and charged by criminal complaint with making threats by means of explosives.

According to an arrest affidavit, the SMCSO contacted Cornwell as part of their investigation into the fentanyl overdose of his girlfriend in February of this year. He was considered a "person of interest" in her death, the document says.

SMCSO reported that Cornwell became increasingly agitated as they contacted him during the investigation. At one point, a threatening text message was sent to an investigator, the affidavit says.

The message said in part, "people are going to die because of you" and "I'm going to blow up your station," the document says. The message also mentioned the first names of two people who were involved in the overdose investigation as well as a business where Cornwell's girlfriend worked prior to her death, according to the affidavit.

Cornwell previously worked as a ski patroller for Telluride Ski and Golf, the affidavit says, but was fired on Feb. 21 of this year after he failed a drug test.

As part of his employment there, Cornwell assisted in handling explosives that were used for avalanche control and mitigation, the affidavit says.

Investigators also learned that Cornwell had a marijuana grow at his home. They noted in the affidavit concerns about the possibility that fertilizer from the grow could be converted to explosives.

Cornwell made his appearance in federal court in Grand Junction and is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing. If convicted, he faces no more than ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.