An off-duty police officer who responded to the Santa Fe High School shooting discovered his mother was one of the victims.

Cynthia Tisdale was one of two substitute teachers killed by a gunman while teaching first period art class Friday. Eight students also died.

League City Police Department Detective Recie Tisdale, Cynthia’s oldest son, said a friend called him about the shooting so he rushed to the scene.

Thankfully, his daughter has late arrival on Fridays so she was still at home.

Photos: The victims of Santa Fe High School shooting

When Tisdale arrived, he was told two teachers had been killed. Soon after, he learned his mother was one of them.

He had to identify his mother's body and break the news to his father and the rest of the family.

“It was very hard to go from assisting others to being horribly affected by this tragic event,” Recie said in a statement Monday. “There are no words to explain how saddened my family is for everyone involved. Our prayers and thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Recie said his parents had been married for 46 years and had three children and 11 grandchildren.

His father, William Tisdale, has a life-threatening illness so his mother spent much of her time caring for him.

“Since my brother has been very ill the last couple of years, she was a very excellent caregiver and she worked two jobs for extra income to help,” Brother-in-law John Tisdale told The Monitor newspaper. “She worked at the school and a second job as a server at night at an Italian restaurant chain."

After her death, donations on a GoFundMe.com page set up by the family quickly soared.

Cynthia Tisdale's funeral is Friday, the day she would have turned 64.

The Santa Fe tragedy also hit home for Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

His granddaughter was in the school, three doors down from where the shooting started. She was able to escape but her best friend was killed.

"This tragedy in this community touches home more than you'd imagine," Trochesset said.

