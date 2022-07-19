Saturated paper used to introduce drugs into Boulder County jail

An anonymous tip that drugs were being brought into the jail through mail sparked a months-long investigation.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Paper soaked with various drugs, including ketamine and liquid meth, was used to bring the drugs into the Boulder County Jail, a six-month investigation found.

The investigation began after jail staff received an anonymous tip that methamphetamine was being introduced into the jail via mail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). Specifically, the tip indicated that paper saturated in liquid meth was being sent to specific inmates. After those inmates were identified, investigators discovered that several letters sent to them did indeed test positive for meth.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force (BCDTF), jail staff members, and a BCSO K9 team spent six months investigating the criminal enterprise responsible for introducing and distributing illegal narcotics to inmates within the Boulder County Jail.

As a result of this investigation, a total of 109.82 grams of paper saturated with methamphetamine and 137.41 grams of photos saturated with ketamine were seized either coming into the jail or found to be in the jail.

Four people were charged and arrested and a fifth person has charges pending, the sheriff's office said. Three of them are already in custody at the Boulder County Jail. Two of them were not inmates and were arrested on warrants for their suspected involvement, according to BCSO.

